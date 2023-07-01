ITV (LON:ITV) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 140 ($1.78) price target on the broadcaster’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ITV to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.02) price objective on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITV has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 89 ($1.13).

ITV Stock Performance

LON ITV opened at GBX 68.30 ($0.87) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.91, a PEG ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.50. ITV has a twelve month low of GBX 53.97 ($0.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 96.62 ($1.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 73.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 78.71.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.

