J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust – Betabuilders U S Treasury Bond 1-3 Year Etf Declares Dividend of $0.29 (NYSEARCA:BBSB)

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust – Betabuilders U S Treasury Bond 1-3 Year Etf (NYSEARCA:BBSB – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2874 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust – Betabuilders U S Treasury Bond 1-3 Year Etf Price Performance

Shares of BBSB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.63. 137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,750. J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust – Betabuilders U S Treasury Bond 1-3 Year Etf has a 12 month low of $98.62 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.40.

About J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust – Betabuilders U S Treasury Bond 1-3 Year Etf

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 1-3 Year ETF (BBSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bond (1-3 Y) index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasurys with one to three years until maturity. Constituents are selected using the same manner that they are weighted.

