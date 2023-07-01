J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

SBRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 219 ($2.78) to GBX 209 ($2.66) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup cut J Sainsbury to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 295 ($3.75) in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.92) to GBX 270 ($3.43) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 267.25 ($3.40).

Shares of SBRY stock opened at GBX 269 ($3.42) on Tuesday. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168.70 ($2.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 291 ($3.70). The stock has a market cap of £6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,988.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 275.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 261.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 9.20 ($0.12) dividend. This is a positive change from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.90. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is currently 14,444.44%.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

