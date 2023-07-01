Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Short Interest Update

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, an increase of 85.0% from the May 31st total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 660,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 7,711,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $70,098,634.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,919.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Stock Up 2.5 %

JBI stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.66. 998,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,541. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Janus International Group has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.58 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 10.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Janus International Group will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Janus International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.