JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.79.

JELD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th.

In other news, EVP Timothy Craven sold 35,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $493,140.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy Craven sold 35,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $493,140.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Krause sold 3,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $54,392.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,218.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,795 shares of company stock worth $603,465. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $17.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $18.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $12.79.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

