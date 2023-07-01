JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9,799.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,378,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after buying an additional 1,365,008 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $97.93 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.86 and its 200-day moving average is $98.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $143.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Free Report)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

