John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Director David C. Dobson Acquires 3,000 Shares

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) Director David C. Dobson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $94,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,760.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

WLY opened at $34.04 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.46. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $526.13 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 479.31%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLY. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 37.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 131.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $83,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Stories

