Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Sells 487 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,656,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,913,000 after acquiring an additional 141,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VYM opened at $106.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.49.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

