JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0952 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BBSA traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $47.04. 13,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.39.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 230,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 153,512 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade bonds maturing in one to five years. BBSA was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.