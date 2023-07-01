JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY) Plans Dividend of $0.25

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2475 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS BBHY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.61. 61,673 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average of $44.22.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
