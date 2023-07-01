JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for BAE Systems (LON:BA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

BA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($12.97) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.99) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,146 ($14.57) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.35) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.71) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,030.86 ($13.11).

Shares of LON BA opened at GBX 927 ($11.79) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 968.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 923.74. The firm has a market cap of £28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,840.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.58. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 702.20 ($8.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,037 ($13.18).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

