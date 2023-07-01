JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1684 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.58. 260,043 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.94.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 47.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

