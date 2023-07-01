JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2423 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPIB stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.60. 25,464 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $302.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.97.

Get JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,090.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000.

About JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.