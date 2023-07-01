JPMorgan Municipal ETF Declares Dividend of $0.13 (BATS:JMUB)

JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1333 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JMUB stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,170 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JMUB. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 746.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 592,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,005,000 after acquiring an additional 522,642 shares during the period. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 166,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after acquiring an additional 127,617 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,681,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,024,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 131,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 92,209 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

