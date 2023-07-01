Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Juniper II Stock Performance

Shares of JUN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. 171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,151. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31. Juniper II has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.78.

Get Juniper II alerts:

Institutional Trading of Juniper II

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in Juniper II in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Juniper II in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Juniper II in the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper II by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper II during the 4th quarter valued at $1,017,000.

About Juniper II

Juniper II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search within the industrials sector in North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.