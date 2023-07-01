Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Trading Down 4.5%

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.21 and last traded at $14.37. Approximately 68,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 693,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.
The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 518.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 154,756 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 81,200 shares during the last quarter. 13.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.
