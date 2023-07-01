Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Trading Down 4.5%

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.21 and last traded at $14.37. Approximately 68,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 693,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82.

Kala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($6.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.10) by ($1.89). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,062.69% and a negative net margin of 1,383.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 518.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 154,756 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 81,200 shares during the last quarter. 13.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

