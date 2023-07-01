Kava (KAVA) Price Down 10.5% This Week

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $564.96 million and approximately $42.12 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00003064 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00042201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00030636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013617 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 602,804,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,877,716 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.