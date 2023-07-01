Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 97.0% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Kewaunee Scientific stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042. Kewaunee Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $42.87 million, a P/E ratio of 65.87 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 170,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates through two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

