KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $331,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 35,118.3% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,157,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $228,207,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.5 %

QQQ stock opened at $369.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $345.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.44. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

