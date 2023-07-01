Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Position Trimmed by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after buying an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,969,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,380,258,000 after buying an additional 3,253,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.21 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

