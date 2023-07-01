Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

NYSE KRG opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 744.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 3,200.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,531,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,198,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after buying an additional 1,726,009 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,416,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,968,000 after buying an additional 1,289,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,637,000 after buying an additional 1,275,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

