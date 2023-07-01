Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Short Interest Update

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 67.0% from the May 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.0 days.
Konecranes Stock Performance
Shares of Konecranes stock remained flat at $40.15 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.97. Konecranes has a 1 year low of $39.62 and a 1 year high of $42.00.
About Konecranes
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Konecranes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.