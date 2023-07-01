Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Short Interest Update

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 190.8% from the May 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Kontrol Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KNRLF remained flat at $0.19 during midday trading on Friday. 112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,924. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32. Kontrol Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.36.
Kontrol Technologies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kontrol Technologies
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Kontrol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontrol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.