KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWESW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWESW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of KWESST Micro Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of KWESST Micro Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of KWESST Micro Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KWESST Micro Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000.

Get KWESST Micro Systems alerts:

KWESST Micro Systems Trading Up 12.5 %

KWESW stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. 3,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,668. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.44. KWESST Micro Systems has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.18.

KWESST Micro Systems Company Profile

KWESST Micro Systems Inc develops and commercializes technology solutions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal systems with law enforcement and personal defense applications; modernized digitization of tactical forces for shared situational awareness and targeting; and counter-measures against threats, such as drones, lasers, and electronic detection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KWESST Micro Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWESST Micro Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.