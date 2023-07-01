Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large Cap US Equity Select ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNLC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62. Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Large Cap US Equity Select ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1369 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Large Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Trading of Large Cap US Equity Select ETF

About Large Cap US Equity Select ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Large Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,691,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 17,095 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 51,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 89,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 23,662 shares during the period.

The First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Large Cap TR index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US equities. RNLC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

