Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Large Cap US Equity Select ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ RNLC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62. Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.04.
Large Cap US Equity Select ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1369 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Large Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
About Large Cap US Equity Select ETF
The First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Large Cap TR index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US equities. RNLC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
