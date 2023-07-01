Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAE. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,872. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $24.36.

