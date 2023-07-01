Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Sells 230 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.62. 2,787,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,263. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.61.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

