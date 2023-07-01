Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Raised to $182.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LEA. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.92.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Price Performance

NYSE LEA opened at $143.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.09. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. Lear has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $158.44.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lear will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 43.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,390,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,390,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $277,469.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,291 shares of company stock worth $2,709,541. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,226,452,000 after acquiring an additional 227,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,645,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $675,747,000 after acquiring an additional 20,874 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Lear by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after acquiring an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lear by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,876,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $261,781,000 after acquiring an additional 135,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.