Leeward Investments LLC MA Cuts Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,889 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up about 1.0% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $21,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $207.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.05. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $274.70. The stock has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

