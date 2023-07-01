Leeward Investments LLC MA Invests $21.77 Million in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,016,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,769,000. Columbia Banking System accounts for about 1.0% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 1.29% of Columbia Banking System as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth $6,790,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.9% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 70,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth $289,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 47.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 17,799 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of COLB opened at $20.28 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.05.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $429.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.99 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. This is an increase from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 60.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Banking System

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,752.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

