Leeward Investments LLC MA Lowers Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 996,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,287 shares during the quarter. ChampionX accounts for 1.2% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $27,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth $62,568,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the third quarter valued at about $31,134,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,061,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,720,000 after acquiring an additional 932,624 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 1,936,212.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 793,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,015,000 after acquiring an additional 793,847 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,694,000 after purchasing an additional 606,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHX. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.55. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.68.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $948.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

