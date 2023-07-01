Leeward Investments LLC MA Purchases 34,894 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,335 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,894 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.65% of Independent Bank worth $18,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.29 per share, with a total value of $56,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,825.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Scott Smith sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $72,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at $150,461.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.29 per share, with a total value of $56,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,825.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,069 shares of company stock valued at $207,131 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $44.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average is $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.81. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.28 and a fifty-two week high of $91.65.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.15). Independent Bank had a net margin of 33.75% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $187.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

