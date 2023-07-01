Leeward Investments LLC MA Purchases 35,724 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,724 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Centene were worth $13,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 1,401.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 104.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.68.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC opened at $67.45 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.19.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

