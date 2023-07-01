Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 17,406 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 350,404 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 17,406 shares during the period. Integra LifeSciences makes up 0.9% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $20,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IART. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 110,101 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 6,817 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of IART stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average is $52.59. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $37.36 and a 1-year high of $60.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.21 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, CEO Witte Jan De purchased 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $299,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,798 shares in the company, valued at $492,723. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Argus downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

(Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

