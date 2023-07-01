Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 7,514 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,565 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,514 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $16,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho cut shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

IDACORP Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $102.53 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $115.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.50 and a 200 day moving average of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.62 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 9.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Further Reading

