Leeward Investments LLC MA Trims Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 368,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $15,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,183,000 after acquiring an additional 179,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after purchasing an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,608,000 after purchasing an additional 122,899 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,039,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,804,000 after purchasing an additional 126,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,365,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,790 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.92 per share, for a total transaction of $923,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,012,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,148,293.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.84. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $58.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 224.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSA. Bank of America cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

