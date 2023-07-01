Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $496,503. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $496,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $602,898. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Leidos Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,042,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,381,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,772 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,642,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,515,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Leidos by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,099,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $469,444,000 after purchasing an additional 390,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $88.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. Leidos has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.47.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.