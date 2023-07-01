LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Cuts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.3% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Accenture by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Price Performance

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TD Cowen cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.89.

Shares of ACN opened at $308.58 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $327.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.76. The firm has a market cap of $194.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

