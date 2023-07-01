LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases 260 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after buying an additional 47,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MET shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.55.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET opened at $56.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.63. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

