LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Raises Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 66.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $12.52. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.