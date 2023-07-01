LGT Group Foundation Acquires 47,265 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 134.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,377 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,265 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $763,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 33,889 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in EOG Resources by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 351,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after acquiring an additional 126,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in EOG Resources by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of EOG opened at $114.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.82. The company has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.17.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

