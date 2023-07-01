LGT Group Foundation Has $16.65 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMDFree Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 72,009 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $16,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.06.

In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMD stock opened at $113.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 495.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDFree Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

