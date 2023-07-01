Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) PT Raised to $43.00 at HSBC

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HSBC from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.74.

LI stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of -206.47 and a beta of 0.73. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Li Auto will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Li Auto by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

