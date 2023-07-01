Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $80.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.12. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $68.67 and a 52 week high of $124.81. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 104.48%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

