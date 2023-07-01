LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,613,000. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 20,686 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,008,000. Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $5,212,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $81.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,958,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,722,286. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.84. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.10.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1971 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

