LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Has $570,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,584 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.5% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,568,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267,408 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,797,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,398 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,063 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VWO stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,622,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,676,418. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.41.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.