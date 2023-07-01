Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 1.4% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Linde were worth $79,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Linde by 0.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Linde by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.13.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $381.08. 1,642,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,374. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.93. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $383.58. The firm has a market cap of $186.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

