Linear Price Hits $0.0145 on Top Exchanges (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a total market cap of $144.60 million and approximately $13.18 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Linear Profile

Linear’s launch date was September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

