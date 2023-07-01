Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,709,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $460.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $456.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $116.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

