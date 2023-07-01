LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Short Interest Update

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,500 shares, a growth of 72.0% from the May 31st total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

LSI Industries Price Performance

LYTS traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 397,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,302. The stock has a market cap of $356.33 million, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.21. LSI Industries has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $117.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at LSI Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

In other news, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 24,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $325,845.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,195.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 24,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $325,845.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,195.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Galeese sold 21,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $278,919.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,138 shares of company stock valued at $615,301 in the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of LSI Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the first quarter worth about $156,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LSI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LSI Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

About LSI Industries

(Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.